West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for July 25 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The results for West Bengal weekly lottery draw on Sunday ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ will be announced by the West Bengal Lottery Department at lotterysambadresult.in on July 25 at 4 pm. Those who have tried their luck by purchasing the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery ticket for today can check if they have made it to the lucky winner list. A single lottery ticket for this lucky draw can be bought for Rs 6 from any state-authorised lottery shop.

The following are the prizes you are eligible to win for if you are on the winning list:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Lottery ticket holders can follow the steps mentioned below to see if they have won or not:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website of West Bengal lottery department or click on the link www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the hyperlink which reads ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery 4 PM’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh page where the list of winning lottery tickets will appear

Step 4: You can check the result by matching the winning lottery ticket numbers on the screen with your own ticket to see out if you have won

The winning ticket holders must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office to claim the prize amount within 30 days from the declaration of the result. Winners should produce their ticket along with a valid identity proof at the state lottery office for the mandatory verification process.

Here is a day-wise list of the seven different lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

