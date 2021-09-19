West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for September 19 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

Established under the Finance (Revenue) Department in 1968, The Directorate of State Lotteries conducts these lotteries as per provisions made in different Acts, Rules and notifications. Two independent judges oversee these draws when they are rolled out. In India, among the 13 states allowed to run a lottery game; the lotteries organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Directorate are very popular.

The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out daily, weekly and annual draws. The Sambad Lottery draw for Dear Bangasree Ichamati tickets will be conducted at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The popular lucky draw is an offline paper lottery, run on every Sunday of the week.

Each lottery ticket is sold at a nominal cost of Rs 6 and can be purchased from state-authorised shops. The outcome will be published in the local newspapers of the state. Additionally, the winning lottery numbers are updated online on the official website lotterysambadresult.in after 4 pm. Lottery ticket holders can check if, with any luck, they have won a prize in the September 19 draw.

Following is the prize structure for entitled lottery winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step procedure to view the lottery results:

Step 1: Open any browser and go to the official portal of the West Bengal Lottery Department or in the search box, type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On a new web page, find the link, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 19.9.2021 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ 4.00 pm result and just click on the tab

Step 3: You will be able to see a list of winning ticket numbers on your screen. The results online are usually published in a PDF format

Step 4: Match the numbers on the screen with your lottery ticket. You are a winner, if the numbers correspond

The winning lottery tickets and their numbers are valid for 30 days after the date of the announcement of the result. To claim the prize amount, visit the West Bengal Gazette office. To the concerned authorities, provide your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof for verification. The winner can receive the prize money after the authentication process and tax deduction.

Day-wise list of lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here