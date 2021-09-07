West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Torsha Lottery Results for September 7 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal Lottery department will conduct the lucky draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha at 4pm on Tuesday. If you happen to have invested in today’s lottery ticket then you will be able to check the result on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Each ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6 and participants stand a chance of winning Rs 50 lakh as the top prize of the lucky draw. The first and second runner-up winners will win Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 followed by a third runner-up prize of Rs 250 and a fourth runner-up prize worth Rs 120. The lottery department also conducts a lucky draw for a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result:

Step 1: On your smartphone or personal computer with the internet connection, visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the website will feature several links to various lottery results. For Tuesday’s result of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha click on the 4PM option.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page that will display a list of winning lottery tickets of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.

Step 4: Participants can match their ticket number with numbers given on the result to confirm if they are one of the winners.

Winners of today’s lucky draw must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The winners will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office and submit their ticket and a valid ID proof for the authentication process. After the mandatory verification of the winner is confirmed they will receive their prize money. It must be noted that large amounts of prize money will be transferred to the winners only after deduction of tax.

