West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Torsha Result for September 28 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The Lottery Sambad department will be organising the lucky draw for Tuesday’s West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha. Those who have purchased lottery ticket for September 28 lucky draw, will finally get to know the list of winning tickets. The results of the much-awaited lottery prizes will be out at 4 pm on Tuesday. Ticket-holders can check the results, available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at: lotterysambadresult.in

If you happen to be one of the ticket-holders for today’s lucky draw, you have a chance of winning the top prize of Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively, from the state lottery department. The fourth prize for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is Rs 250 while the fifth prize winner will take home Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will receives Rs 1,000.

Follow these four simple steps to check Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw result and see if your ticket number is one of the lucky winning numbers:

Step 1: The winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will be available on: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As you visit the website, multiple links to various lucky draw results will appear on your screen. Participants can click on the 4 PM Result tab for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha that will redirect them to a new web page.

Step 3: The new web page will feature a list of winning lottery tickets for Tuesday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Ticket-holders can then check if the ticket number mentioned on Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha matches with any of the given numbers on the winning list.

Winners of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. Tuesday’s lucky draw winners should visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket and an identification proof for mandatory verification before the winning amount is transferred. Those who wish to participate in upcoming West Bengal lotteries can buy the tickets from certified ticket counters for just Rs 6 across the state.

