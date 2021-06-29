West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Torsha Results for June 29 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

Today may turn out to be a lucky day for those who bought the ticket for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha June 29. The West Bengal lottery department will be holding the lucky draw for today’s lottery prizes and announcing the results of the much-awaited lottery prizes by 4pm. Those who have bought the ticket can check the results at 4pm on the official website of Lottery Sambad at: lotterysambadresult.in

The tickets of West Bengal lottery can be bought from authorised ticket counters for just Rs 6 across the state. For today’s lucky draw the first prize winner will take home Rs 50 lakh. While the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from the state lottery department, respectively. The third runner up’s prize for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is Rs250 while the fifth prize winner will get Rs 120. The state lottery department also runs a lucky draw for a consolation prize winner who shall receive Rs1,000.

Here is how one can check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result for today to see if their ticket number is one of the lucky winning numbers.

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad or follow the given link: lotterysambadresult.inon your smartphone or computer.

Step 2: As the official state lottery website appears on your screen with its homepage, click on the 4PM Result tab that will redirect you to a new web page.

Step 3: The fresh web page will feature a list of winning lottery tickets for Tuesday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Ticket-holders can then check if their ticket number is mentioned in any of the given numbers on the winning list.

If you do spot your ticket number mentioned in the winning lottery tickets then you must claim the prize money within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The winners should visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with their ticket and a valid identification proof for a compulsory verification.

