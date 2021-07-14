West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Lottery Sambad Results for July 14 at 11 AM and 4 PM; Check Details

Ticket-holders of Wednesday’s Dear Affectionate Morning and West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Sambad should brace themselves today and get ready with their lottery tickets. The West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the results of today’s lucky draw for Dear Affectionate Morning at 11:55 am and Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Sambad at 4 pm, which will be available to view on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

If you happen to have bought the tickets, then you may stand a chance of winning some exciting money prizes. The top prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will receive Rs 50 lakh, while the first runner-up prize winner will get Rs 9,000. This will be followed by Rs 500 for the third prize winner and Rs 250 for the fourth prize winner of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak. The fifth prize is worth Rs 120. One of the ticket-holders will also take home the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Following these simple steps, the ticket-holders can check today’s winning tickets for the West Bengal Lottery Sambad:

Step 1: Results will be announced on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at 11:55 am and later at 4 pm. Visit the official website through any search engine of your choice a twww.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will be made available on your screen with its homepage. One will have to click on the hyperlinked tab that reads, ’11 am results’ and ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage on your screen which will display the respective results for Wednesday

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets for Wednesday will be on this webpage. Ticket-holders can search for their ticket number to see if they have won any prize

Those who find their ticket number mentioned on the winners’ list will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Winning participant will have to visit the lottery office with their lottery ticket, address, signature and required identification documents for the mandatory verification process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here