West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for April 26 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: West Bengal’s state lottery department is offering us a chance to win monetary rewards. People can try their chance at winning a large sum in the weekly draw. The winners of the Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” will be announced by the lottery department today at 4 pm. West Bengal Sambad lottery tickets are available at any state-authorised lottery outlet for a price of Rs 6. If you have bought the ticket of Tuesday Lottery, note that the lucky draw results will be rolled out on the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

If you don’t know how to look for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha results, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The homepage, with various lottery links, will open up on your screen. Of the list, look for the one that says “Lottery Sambad Result 26-04-2022 Bangalakshmi Torsha’s 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Click on the link, following which the list of winning lottery numbers will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Look through the list for your lottery number.

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’s prize money

The state lottery department will present a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the first prize winner of Tuesday’s Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The second prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Rs 9,000, while the third-place finishers receive Rs 500. A few lucky candidates also receive consolation reward of Rs. 1,000 in the Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, from the state lottery department.

Those who win any of the prizes are supposed to present their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket to the West Bengal Lottery office. It is critical to ensure that the winning tickets are in good condition, as a damaged or mutilated ticket will not be accepted.

Lottery offices also request for identification proof as part of the mandatory verification process. Winners should carry legitimate identification documents such as an Aadhaar or a PAN Card.

