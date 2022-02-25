West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lucky Draw for February 25 at 4 PM; Check Winners List

Friday is an exciting day for the ticket-holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery. The list of winning lottery tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw will be released on February 25 afternoon. The Lottery Sambad department of West Bengal will be announcing the winning tickets for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw on their official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

A single ticket of this popular weekly lucky draw is sold for Rs 6 and can be purchased from any state-authorised lottery shop in West Bengal.

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw winning ticket numbers mentioned in the list, you will be claiming an exciting monetary prize. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery includes multiple prizes starting from Rs 250 to Rs 50 lakh.

Here is a look at the list of exciting money prizes for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

If you are one of the ticket-holders of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw, follow these steps to check the winning ticket numbers:

Step 1: The official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad department will bring you the list of winning tickets. Visit the site following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official website will include links to several lucky draw results. Click on the link that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM.”

Step 3: The following webpage will feature a list of winning lottery ticket numbers for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

Step 4: Check the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winning ticket numbers to see if your ticket has won any prize.

Winners of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw must note that they are required to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winners are also required to submit their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The winning amount will be credited to the winners after the complete verification process and deduction of tax, if applicable.

