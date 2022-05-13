West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for May 13 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The West Bengal State Lottery Department is slated to announce the winners of Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay at 4 pm today. The state lottery department conducts a weekly lottery to attract people and give them a chance to take home a handsome amount. The weekly lucky draw is a great way to test your luck and win amazing prize money. Participants of the Friday lucky draw can visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results of today’s lottery at 4 pm.

To make it affordable for all classes, the lottery ticket price for West Bengal Sambad is kept constant for everyone, that is Rs 6 only. People can buy lottery tickets from state-authorised shops.

How to check Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winner list?

Step 1: First, open the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery by visiting www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Next, click on the link that reads “Lottery Sambad Result 18-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay 4 pm result.”

Step 3: After that, a webpage with the lucky ticket numbers who have won the lottery will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check for your lottery number and if it is there, you win.

Prize money for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

The state lottery department offers various prize money for different position holders. The ones whose luck has shined bright and have stood in the first position, get a huge amount of Rs. 50 lakh. Apart from this, the second position holders get a chance to win Rs. 9,000 and the third prize winners win Rs. 500. The consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 is also offered to a few lucky participants.

How to claim the prize money?

To claim the prize money, one has to visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office within 30 days of the results announcement with a valid ID card and the winning ticket.

