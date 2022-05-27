WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The result of the West Bengal lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay is going to be out at 4 pm today. It is one of the highly anticipated weekly lotteries among the people of the state. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay offers West Bengal citizens an opportunity to win exciting prize money easily by sitting at home. All they have to do is purchase an affordable ticket of Rs 6 to participate in this lucky draw. The participants of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can check the result at the official website –https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Those who will secure a winning position in the lucky draw are given different amounts of cash prizes. The first prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay will be awarded Rs. 50 lakh. Whereas, the second-place winner will be given Rs 9,000. The one who will come third will get an amount of Rs 500. Additionally, one lucky individual will get a chance to win a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

How to check the result of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery of May 27:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery. If can’t locate the site then simply click here – www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Once you reach the website you’ll see a link reading “Lottery Sambad Result 27-05-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Click on the link and you’ll be redirected to the webpage which will contain the winning numbers of this Friday’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Match your ticket with the numbers in the winning list.

In case you win any amount in the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw, then you must rush to the West Bengal Lottery Department office within 30 days of the result announcement. Ensure that you carry a valid identification card to the office. Moreover, keep your winning ticket safe and damaged-free to make a claim. After a verification process is conducted by the lottery department, the winning sum will be credited to your account.

