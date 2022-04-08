West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for April 08; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal lottery department is all set to declare the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw at 4 PM on April 8. So the ticket holders of Friday’s lottery Sambad must brace themselves as they might get to hear the exciting news today. Tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay only cost 6 rupees and by spending this negligible amount, you can earn an exciting range of prize money. You can buy your lucky ticket from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

Participants must stay tuned as they stand a chance to take home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. Yes, that is correct. You get this prize money if you claim the first position on the winning list. You will be awarded Rs. 9000, if you fetch the second position on the winning list of the lucky draw. While people coming third can take home Rs. 500 and Rs 250, and Rs. 120 will be given to the one who comes in fourth and the fifth position on the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw. Lottery Sambad also has an exciting consolation prize worth Rs. 1000. If you don’t win any of the above awards, the consolation prize might just make you happy.

Advertisement

All the participants of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can check the winning list for April 8 by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: On any browser, open the official website of West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad. You can directly open the site by clicking on www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Then you will see a red hyperlink that says ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay April 8, 2022, Result’, you must click on it.

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new webpage, which will display the winning list of Friday’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Go on and match your ticket number with the list.

If you win any prize money, you can claim your winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office, within 30 days after the result announcement as post that, your ticket will be considered invalid, and no amount can be claimed. The authorities will credit the amount to your account, post verification process, and tax deduction.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.