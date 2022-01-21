West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for January 21 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Sambad will be conducting the much-anticipated lucky draw for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets for January 21 today. Ticket-holders of today’s lucky draw will get to know the winning tickets by Friday afternoon. The Lottery Sambad department of West Bengal will reveal the winning tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw on their official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. A single ticket of this popular weekly lucky draw is sold for Rs 6 and can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state of West Bengal.

If the number mentioned on your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket matches with any of the lucky draw winning numbers in the list, you will be winning some exciting money prizes. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery prizes range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

Let’s take a look at the list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery prizes for Friday:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Ticket-holders of Friday, January 21, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can check the winning ticket numbers through these simple steps:

Step 1: At 4pm today, visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official website will present you the links to several lucky draw results conducted by Lottery Sambad. You will have to click on the link that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM.”

Step 3: The new webpage will feature a list of winning lottery tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay January 21 lucky draw.

Step 4: Check if your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket number is mentioned in the winners list.

Winners of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw must note that they will have to report to the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on January 21. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winners must also note that they will be asked to deposit their winning ticket and a valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The winning amount will be credited to the winners after a successful verification process and deduction of tax, if applicable.

