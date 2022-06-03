West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for June 03 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: To end this week on a great note, the West Bengal Lottery Department is all set to declare the list of winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw. It will be announced on June 3, at 4 PM. Needless to say, the opportunity is great for the locals to participate in the lottery and make easy money. Without any delay, you must rush to the nearest state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop and fetch your lucky ticket, so that nothing can stop you from testing your luck for Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay.

With just Rs. 6, you stand a chance to grab the opportunity to win exciting prize money, as securing the first position in Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw will make you earn Rs. 50 Lakh. While the winner of the second position can make Rs. 9000, Rs. 500 will be awarded to the ticket holder who comes third. Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 will be given to the participants who win the fourth and fifth positions in today’s lucky draw. The authorities have even thought about the people who might not make it to the list of winners as they will get a consolation prize of Rs. 1000.

If you have bought your lucky ticket, then here is how you can know the results of Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay:

Step 1: Firstly you need to open the official website of the state’s lottery department on any browser of your choice. If you find difficulty in opening the site, then click www.lotterysambadresult.in, as it will take you directly take you to the official website.

Step 2: Now you can see a red hyperlink exhibited in front of you, which displays “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results of June 3”, click on it.

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new web page, which will display the list of all the winners of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

Step 4: Now you should match your ticket numbers with the list of winners.

If you see your ticket number on the list then that means you won the prize money. Now you must claim your prize money from West Bengal Gazette Office, within 30 days, as after that your ticket will be considered invalid. After all the necessary verifications and tax deductions, your winning amount will be credited to your account.

