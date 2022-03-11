West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for March 11 at 4 PM; Here's How You Can Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay will be announced at 4 pm. So the ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay should gear up, as the day might bring some exciting news. If you haven’t bought the lottery tickets yet, then do not wait any further, as you can get one from any lottery ticket selling shop in the state. And, the ticket holders for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay should stay tuned as the result for March 11 luck draw will be updated on the official website i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on Friday.

All ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay be happy, as some of you are about to get lucky and stand a chance of winning a range of exciting prizes. To substantiate your claim on the amazing prize money, you just need to spend Rs. 6 on a single ticket.

If you are the first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw then you will take home a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakhs. If a person wins the second prize then s/he can bag Rs. 9000. The third prize winner will get the amount of Rs. 500. The fourth and the fifth prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Rs. 250 and Rs. 120, respectively. Don’t be upset if you couldn’t make it to the winning list Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw because you still stand a chance of winning the consolation prize of Rs. 1000.

Advertisement

You need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check if you won the prize money of March 11 i.e. Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw:

Step 1: To check the winning ticket numbers, go to the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After clicking on the link, click a red hyperlink displayed on the homepage of the website, which reads ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay March 11, 2022 Result’.

Step 3: The red hyperlink will redirect you to a new webpage that will reveal the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning tickets.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winner’s list.

The winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay of March 11 will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of result declaration from the West Bengal Gazette office. After 30 days, the winning ticket will be considered invalid and the winners will not be able to claim any prize money. Your money will be credited to your account after the verification and tax deductions.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.