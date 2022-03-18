West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for March 18 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw will be held today. The results of Friday’s weekly lucky draw will be revealed on the official website at 4 pm on March 18. The tickets of this popular weekly lucky draw are sold for Rs 6 for a single ticket and can be bought from any state-authorised lottery.

If the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery tickets number matches with any of the lucky draw numbers mentioned in the list, then you will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from first prize of Rs 50 lakhs to the fourth prize of Rs 250. Let us take a look at all the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery prizes today:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’s results:

Step 1: The official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad will reveal the winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw. Follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official website will feature several hyperlinks to weekly lottery results. Click on the link that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM.”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage featuring Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw winning list.

Step 4: Check the winning ticket numbers and match them with your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket to find out if you have won any of the prizes.

Those Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket-holders who have their ticket numbers mentioned as the winning number must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on March 18. Winners are also expected to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The lottery amount will be given to the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winners after the verification process and deduction of tax if applicable.

