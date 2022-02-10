West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery for February 10; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery result for Thursday, February 10 was revealed at 4pm. To check the list of winning lottery tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi visit the official website: www.lotterysambadonline.com. The first prize winner of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will win an impressive amount of Rs50 lakh. While the first runner up will receive an amount of Rs. 9,000, the second runner-up of will be awarded Rs 500. The fourth winner will take home Rs 250, and the fifth spot winner will receive Rs. 120 from the Lottery Sambad department. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will be awarded to one lucky winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw.

Follow these steps to check the winning lottery tickets for February 10 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw:

Step 1. Open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department or follow this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. On the homepage of the Lottery Sambad’s website, a number of hyperlinks featuring lottery result will feature. Click on the hyperlink reading “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, February 10, 2022, 4 pm result.”

Step 3. When you click on the link, the viewers will be redirected to West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s winners list for today’s lucky draw.

Step 4. As the winning list, featuring Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket numbers of the February 10 lucky draw opens, check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in it.

Participants who find their ticket number in the winning list of the February 10 West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw will have to claim their prize money by visiting the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Winners should note that they will have to present their Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery winning lottery ticket along with identification proofs to the concerned department for the money to be credited.

