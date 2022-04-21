West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for April 21; Here's How To Check

The West Bengal Lottery department has rolled out the results of its weekly lucky draw of Thursday, which is Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, at 4 pm today. Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi brings in the opportunity to claim the amazing range of prize money.

The top prize for Thursday’s lucky draw is Rs. 50 lakh and you can earn Rs. 9000 after reserving the second positing for yourself. Rs 500 will be given to the participant who comes third, while Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 will be given to the participants who come fourth and fifth. Don’t lose your hopes if you won’t make it to the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, as you still have the opportunity to fetch a consolation prize of Rs. 1000.

You can check the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on April 21, 2022, by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad by 4 pm today. In case you faced any trouble visiting the site, then here is the link – www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After clicking on the link, you must open the hyperlink that displays “Lottery Sambad Result 21-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.”

Step 3: The hyperlink will take you to a new web page that will exhibit the winner’s list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi of Thursday i.e. April 21.

Step 4: Don’t miss to match the lottery ticket number and the numbers displayed on the list.

The lucky winners of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi must visit the West Bengal Lottery office within 30 days. You must carry your winning ticket and valid identification proof to claim the winning prize money. After the completion of 30 days, your tickets will be invalid.

