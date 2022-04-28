West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for April 28 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The results of the West Bengal Lottery’s weekly lucky draw for Thursday, ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ will be released at 4 pm today. Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, on Thursday, offers the opportunity to win attractive cash rewards even to the underprivileged with a single lottery ticket for Rs 6.

The top reward for Thursday’s lucky draw is Rs 50 lakh, and you can earn Rs 9000 by reserving the second position for yourself. The third-placed participant will receive Rs 500, while the fourth and fifth-placed winners will get Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. Don’t give up if you don’t make it to the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winning list; you still have a chance to win a consolation reward of Rs 1000.

Do you want to know how to check the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi? Here are the steps:

Step 1: Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website by 4 pm today. If you have any difficulties accessing the site, this is the link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The Lottery Sambad website’s homepage will provide links to the results of several weekly lucky draws. However, click on the link that says “Lottery Sambad Result 28-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.”

Step 3: The hyperlink will take you to a new web page that displays the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winner’s list.

Step 4: Check the winning list to see if your lottery ticket number is on it.

Participants who win any of the prizes must present their Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket to the West Bengal Lottery office. It is critical to ensure that your ticket is in good condition, as a damaged ticket may not be accepted. Lottery offices will also request identification proof as part of the mandatory verification process. Therefore, you must have legitimate identification documents with you, such as an Adhaar or a Pan Card.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.