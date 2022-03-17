West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for March 17 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The much-anticipated list of winning tickets for West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be announced this afternoon. The results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be out at 4 pm. Being one of the most popular lucky draws in the country, Lottery Sambad continues to attract thousands of hopeful participants who wish to win monetary prizes. Results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi March 17 lucky draw will be shared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in

The weekly lottery tickets sold by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad are priced at Rs 6 each, and can be bought by enthusiastic participants from state-authorised lottery shops across the state. The first prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is set at Rs 50 lakh.

Winner of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi consolation prize will take home Rs 1,000. The second prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win Rs 9,000 while the third prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will receive Rs 500. The fourth prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Rs 250 and the fifth prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be the recipient of Rs 120.

Here is how you can check March 17 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw results:

Step 1: The official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery will reveal the list of lucky draw winning tickets. Follow this link : www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the West Bengal lottery Sambad website will feature a hyperlink for today’s winning list. Click on “Lottery Sambad Result 17-03-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Clicking on the link you will be redirected to a fresh web page featuring the list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winning lottery ticket numbers.

Step 4: The winning tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will appear on your screens.

Those who find their Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery tickets in the winning list, will have to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with the winning lottery ticket and a valid identification proof. Lottery offices may also seek your identification documents to run the mandatory verification process.

