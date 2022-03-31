West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for March 31 at 4 PM; Check Details

The state lottery department is all set to announce to results of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi. On Thursday afternoon, participants of the weekly lottery can get a chance to win the exciting prize money. People who have bought the lottery tickets for March 21, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw, can view the results at the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today.

Every week, a huge number of participants buy tickets for Lottery Sambad to try their luck to win exciting money prizes. However, only a few manage to take home a handsome amount. The lottery ticket’s price of Rs 6 makes it quite affordable. Interested participants can easily buy tickets for the weekly lucky draw from the authorised lottery shops across the state.

Talking about the prizes, the first prize winners of Thursday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will get a chance to take home a huge amount of Rs 50 lakh. At the same time, the people winning the second prize winner will get Rs 9,000 while the third prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will have a claim of Rs 500. The lottery department also gives a consolation prize to few lucky winners. Winner of Thursday’s lucky draw will get a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

How to check the winning tickets of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw?

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: A webpage will open on which the links to several weekly lucky draw results can be seen.

Step 3: Click on the link “Lottery Sambad Result 31-03-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.”

Step 4: A new webpage will open featuring the list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery winning ticket numbers.

Step 5: Check the number of your lottery in the list. If it is present there, then you win.

How to claim the prize?

To claim the prize money, winners have to visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with their Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi ticket. They need to present their ticket and valid identification proof to claim the amount. One must note that the prize money can only be claimed within 30 days of the results announcement.

