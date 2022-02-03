West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for February 3 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Thursday can bring some exciting news for you as West Bengal’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be held today, February 3. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be conducting the lucky draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. The list of winning tickets will be rolled by afternoon and participants can check it via the official website of the Sambad department at: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize Money

The first prize winner of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will have a claim over a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

The first runner-up of the lucky draw will receive Rs 9,000, and the second runner-up of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be awarded Rs 500. The fourth and the fifth prize of Thursday’s lucky draw is Rs 250 and Rs 120.

One lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will receive a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Here’s How to check results

Step 1. Head to the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department or follow this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. Once the homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will open up, look for a red hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery 03.02.2022, 4 pm result.

Step 3. Clicking on the link, viewers will be redirected to the winners list for Thursday’s lucky draw.

Step 4. Here you can match your ticket numbers with the list of winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery.

Ticket-holders who get a spot in the winning list of today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw should visit the state Gazette office, within 30 days from the announcement of the results i.e. February 3. If the time period gets over, the winning ticket will stand invalid, hence the winners won’t be able to claim the prize money. Carry a copy and original winning lottery ticket to the concerned department along with the official identification documents.

