West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for January 13; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be organised by the West Bengal Lottery department today, January 13. The winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be announced in the afternoon by 4pm, therefore all participants should keep a tab on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad, www.lotterysambadonline.com. The winning list of the Thursday, January 13 lottery will be uploaded on it.

A bunch of monetary prizes are given to the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. The ticket which is pulled out for the top prize for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will take home a sum of Rs 50 lakh. It is followed by the first runners-up, who get to claim over Rs 9,000 as his winning amount.

The second runners up of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be receiving Rs 500 from the Lottery Sambad department. The fourth and the fifth spot winners will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120. Apart from the winning list, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also announced for a lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’s lucky draw.

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi ticket-holders who are lucky to bag a spot in the winning list of today’s lucky draw will have to claim their prize money by visiting the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Participants are required to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket, along with an id proof to the concerned department with their authentic identification documents. The winning amount will get transferred to the winners’ accounts, post the identification and tax deduction process.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.