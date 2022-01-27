West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for January 27 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: West Bengal State Lottery Department is all set to conduct one of the most awaited lotteries of the week, the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi. Organised every Thursday, this lucky draw sees many participants win exciting monetary prizes. West Bengal is among the 13 states in India permitted to host legal lotteries. The system is traditional, offline and paper-based.

The lotteries, held daily, weekly and annually, are carried out under the supervision of two independent judges at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata.

The state has authorised booking counters where the lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 each. The winning numbers of the Dear Bangalakshmi Bhagirathi will be updated on the official portal, www.lotterysambadresult.in in a pdf format. The results are available online from 4pm. Alternatively, lottery participants can find the winning numbers in local newspapers, published across the state.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize structure

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official Sambad Lottery website to view the results. You can also type www.lotterysambadresult.in and enter

Step 2: Locate a hyperlink that flashes ‘Lottery Sambad Result 27.01.2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4.00 pm result’ and just click

Step 3: A long list comprising the winning lottery numbers will flash on your screen

Step 4: Match the published results with your lottery ticket

The claim of the prize will be accomplished at the West Bengal Gazette office. The department officials will check your winning lottery ticket as well as a valid identity proof. It is important that the ticket is maintained in a good state as damaged/tampered tickets will not be considered. The lottery ticket and its winning number are valid 30 days following the result so complete the claim process within the stipulated period. The winning sum will be credited after the verification process and mandatory tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

