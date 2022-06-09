West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for June 9 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The results of the West Bengal lucky draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ are going to be announced today, June 9 by 4 pm. Once the winning numbers roll out the ticket holders of this lottery will be able to check them at the official website- www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Each week the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery comes with amazing cash prizes and makes the day more exciting for the residents of the state. In today’s lucky draw the first-place winner is going to get a hefty Rs 50 Lakh. On the other hand, the second-place winner will be given Rs 9000.

The third-place winner will be rewarded Rs 500. In addition, the fourth and fifth place winners will secure Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery also offers a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

How to check the results of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery? Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal lottery Sambad official website – www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Here you’ll find a link to “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi June 9 results.”

Step 3: Once you click on the hyperlink, you’ll be redirected to a page where the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is published.

Step 4: Check now if you have won a prize or not.

If you have won any prize then report to the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days. It is important that you surrender your winning ticket and identification documents without exceeding the time limit of 30 days otherwise you won’t be able to claim your winnings.

Make sure that you keep your ticket in a good condition before submitting it as a tampered one will not be accepted. After the verification process is completed and tax deductions have been applied, the funds will be transferred to your account.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.