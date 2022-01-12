West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak for January 12; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Today might just be the day that some of the lottery ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will receive exciting news. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be conducting the lucky draw for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery January 12, 2022. The winners of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced in the afternoon at 4pm. To check the list of winning lottery tickets for Wednesday’s lucky draw visit the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

The ticket-holder winning the top prize for Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will take home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh, while the first runner-up will have a claim over Rs 9,000.

The second runner-up of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will receive Rs 500 from the Lottery Sambad department, and the fourth winner gets Rs 250. The Lottery Sambad department also has a fifth prize worth Rs 120, and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for a lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

Follow these steps to check the winning lottery ticket numbers for January 12 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1: Visiting the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be the first step. Follow this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Lottery Sambad website home page will feature a red tab hyperlink that would read “January 12, 2022 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Click on the tab and you will be redirected to West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s winners list for Wednesday’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Look if your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket number is mentioned in today’s lucky draw winners’ list.

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket-holders who find their ticket number in the winning list of today’s lucky draw will have to claim it by visiting the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results i.e. January 12.

Participants who have won the prize money should also keep in mind that they will have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket to the department concerned with their authentic identification documents for the money to be credited in their accounts.

