West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result for April 13 at 4 PM

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be held today. This is one of the most popular lotteries in the country, and thousands participate everyday in anticipation to win monetary prizes. Results of April 13, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will be shared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today.

Where to get the tickets from? State authorised lottery shops, present across all districts of West Bengal, sell the official lottery tickets at a price of Rs 6. Interested participants can head to these shops and buy the tickets. The top prize money for Wednesday Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is Rs 50 lakh.

The second prize winner of today’s lucky draw will take home Rs 9,000 while the third prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will get a claim at over Rs 500. Along with this, a number of other prizes for the remaining positions is also announced.

How to check the result? Follow these given steps to check the winning tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1: The list of winners will get rolled out on the official website by 4:00 pm today. Click on the link to check the results.

Step 2: The homepage of the website will feature a couple of links to weekly lucky draw results. Tap on the hyperlink reading - “Lottery Sambad Result 13-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4 pm result.”

Step 3: The website will redirect you to the web page which will feature the lottery winning ticket numbers of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Step 4: Cross check if your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket number matches any number present on the list.

Winners of today’s weekly lucky draw will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with their winning ticket and a valid identification proof to claim the amount. Winners have only 30 days to claim the reward.

