West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for April 20 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Wednesday is here and the state lottery department is all set to make your mid-week special. As the state lottery department is all set to announce the winners of Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak at 4 pm, few lucky winners will get a chance to win amazing prize money. To attract a number of people to the lucky draw, the state has kept the lottery ticket cost to be Rs 6 only.

Every week, numerous people try their luck by participating in the lottery game. The ones who have purchased the lottery tickets for April 20 game, can check the results at 4 pm today on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Prize money of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

The state lottery department offers a bumper prize to the first prize winner. Today, one participant will get a huge amount of Rs. 50 lakh on winning the first prize. Meanwhile, others won’t go empty handed, second prize winner will take home Rs 9,000 followed by third prize winner getting an amount of Rs 500. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 given by the lottery department to a few lucky participants.

To see if your luck has been in your favour, check the results of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The webpage will open with multiple lottery links. Click on the link “Lottery Sambad Result 20-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4 pm result.”

Step 3: A new webpage will open with the list of winning lottery numbers.

Step 4: Check for your lottery number.

Claim your prize within 30 days

One can only claim the prize money within 30 days of the results announcement. They’ll have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office for claiming the amount along with the winning ticket and valid ID Card.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.