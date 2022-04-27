West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for April 27 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh!

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ West Bengal lottery results will be released today, April 27. The day will bring good news and exciting prizes to a few lottery ticket holders. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery will be drawn and the winners’ list will be announced at 4 pm by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department. Following the declaration, the results will be available online at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize Money

Today, the winner of the first prize will receive a whopping Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. In addition to these cash rewards, one lucky winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will receive a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit West Bengal lottery Sambad’s official website or click on the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

2. Several links will flash across the page here.

3. Click on the “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4 PM” link and a list of winning numbers will appear.

4. Now, check your ticket number against the numbers on the winning list to see if you’ve won any prize.

If the number on your ticket matches the winners’ list for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, you must claim your prize within 30 days of the results announcement by visiting the state Gazette office in Kolkata. To receive the prize money, the ticket holder must submit the original lottery ticket as well as provide a copy of their identification proof for verification. Following proper verification, the winner will receive their award money after tax deductions.

The West Bengal Lottery Department holds offline paper lotteries on a daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. Tickets for these lotteries can be purchased for Rs 6 from any state-authorized retailer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.