West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for May 25 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Wednesday might bring some exciting news for lucky ticket-holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be organising the lucky draw event for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on May 25, 2022. The list of lucky draw-winning tickets will be announced on Wednesday afternoon. One can check the list of winning lottery tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak by visiting the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com

The first prize winner of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will win Rs 50 lakh, while the first runners up will receive Rs 9,000. The second runners up of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will take home Rs 500 and the fourth winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department also runs a lucky draw for a fifth prize worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for a winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery.

Follow these steps if you wish to know the winning lottery tickets for May 25, 2022 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1. Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. The Home page of Lottery Sambad website will feature a hyperlink tab that would read “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4 pm result.”

Step 3. You will be redirected to West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s winners list for Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

Step 4. Here you can go through the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winning ticket numbers and see if you are one of the winners.

Ticket-holders who find their Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket number in the winning list of Wednesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw will have to claim it by visiting the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results.

Participants who have won the lucky draw prize money should note that they will have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket to the concerned department with their identification documents for the money to be credited.

