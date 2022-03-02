West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The time that everyone has been waiting for is here. The result for West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak for March 2 will be announced at 4 pm. The lottery department will be announcing it on their official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize in the lottery is Rs 50 lakh, followed by Rs 9000 for the second position. The third prize winner is offered Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner gets Rs 250. There is also a consolation prize money of Rs 1,000 for one lucky winner. With such amazing prizes who wouldn’t want to participate, and the best part is you can get the ticket only for Rs 6.

Participants can easily check the result and for that, you can follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Open any web browser and go to the official website of the West Bengal State lottery department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The homepage of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad is where you can find the list of weekly lucky draws. Look for ‘March 2, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4 pm result’, click on the link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to March 2’s list of winning lottery tickets.

Step 4: The last step is to tally the number mentioned on your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket, and find if the same is mentioned on the winning list.

With these simple steps, you can find the results for the March 2 luck draw. Please note that if you win any prize then you must report to the West Bengal lottery sambad department office within 30 days of the declaration of results. It is necessary to deposit the winning ticket within this period or else it would be considered invalid. Also, the prize money will be given after the tax deduction and one has to go through the verification process.

