West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for April 06; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal lottery department is all set to declare the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw at 4 pm on April 6. So the ticket holders of Wednesday’s lottery Sambad must brace themselves tight as they might get to hear the exciting news today. If you wish to grab the exciting prize money, you need to make haste because just by spending Rs. 6 on your lucky ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, you can earn an exciting range of prize money. You can buy your lucky ticket from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

Participants must stay tuned as they stand a chance to take home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. Yes, that is correct. You get this prize money if you claim the first position on the winning list. You will be awarded Rs. 9000, if you fetch the second position on the winning list of the lucky draw. While people coming third can take home Rs. 500 and Rs 250, and Rs. 120 will be given to the one who comes in fourth and the fifth position on the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw, respectively. Another amazing opportunity is given by the lottery department to the one, who couldn’t make it to the winning list of Wednesday’s lottery Sambad, the authorities have also kept a consolation prize of Rs. 1000.

Advertisement

All the participants of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw can take a look at the winning list of April 6 by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: On any browser, open the official website of West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad. You can directly open the site by clicking on www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Then you will see a red hyperlink that says ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak April 6, 2022, Result’, you must click on it.

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new webpage, which will display the winning list of Wednesday’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Go on and match your ticket number with the list.

If you win any prize money, then you can claim your winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office, in 30 days after the result announcement as post that, your ticket will be considered invalid, and no amount can be claimed. The authorities will credit the amount to your account, post verification process, and tax deduction.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.