West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for February 23 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The result of the West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak for February 23 will be announced at 4 pm today on their official website https://lotterysambadresult.in/. The winner of first prize will be able to win Rs 50 lakh by buying ticket worth just Rs 6.

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery prize money:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the result:

Step 1: The very first step is to go on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: You will land on the homepage where you will find lists of weekly lucky draws, click on Dear Bangabhumi Raidak result

Step 3: Now, click on the hyperlink that will redirect you to February 23’s list of winning lottery tickets

Step 4: The final step is to check the number mentioned on your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket and see if the same is mentioned on the winning list.

Winners of today’s lucky draw will have to report to the West Bengal lottery sambad department office within 30 days of the declaration of results. If you do not deposit the winning ticket within this period then it will be considered invalid.

