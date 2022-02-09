West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for February 9 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Wednesday will bring the much-anticipated list of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winners. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be holding the lucky draw event for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on February 9, 2022 ticket holders. To check the list of winning lottery tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak visit the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com at 4PM.

The first prize winner of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will win an impressive amount of Rs 50 lakh, while the first runners up will receive Rs 9,000. The second runners up of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will be awarded Rs 500 and the fourth winner will take home Rs 250. The Lottery Sambad department will also give out a fifth prize worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for a lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

Here’s how to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of Lottery Sambad website will feature a highlighted hyperlink reading “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, February 9, 2022, 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Clicking on the link, viewers will be redirected to West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s winners list for today’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Once you come across the winning list, check if your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket number is mentioned in it.

Those who find their Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket number in the winning list of today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw will have to claim it by visiting the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results i.e. February 9.

Winners of today’s weekly lucky draw should also note that they will have to present their Dear Bangabhumi Raidak winning lottery ticket to the concerned department with their official identification documents for the money to be credited.

