West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results For January 26 at 4 PM; Here's How You Can Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Today will be a day when the draw of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will bring some good news and exciting prizes for lucky lottery ticket holders. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will conduct the draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery on January 26, 2022, and announce the winners’ list at 4 PM. The results may be accessed online at www.lotterysambadonline.com after the declaration. The lucky ticket holder with a number matching the winning number for the first prize will walk home with reward money of Rs 50 lakh.

The first runner-up of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will be eligible for a Rs 9000 reward whereas the second and third runner-ups will get Rs 500 and 250 respectively. The Lottery Sambad department also has a fifth prize worth Rs 120

In addition to the mentioned prizes, there’s a consolation prize of Rs 1000 for one lucky winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

Step-by-step guide to check results online:

Log on to West Bengal lottery Sambad’s official portal or follow the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Here, you will find multiple links flashing the page.

Lock the “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4 PM" and click on it to view the result.

The lottery result hosting the luck number for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak draw will appear on your screen.

Match your ticket number with the numbers in the winning list to ascertain if you have won the prize.

If the number of your ticket match the winner’s list for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, you will have to claim your reward by visiting the state Gazette office in Kolkata within 30 days of the result declaration.

To claim the prize money, the ticket holder will have to surrender the original lottery ticket and submit a copy of their identification proof for verification. Post due verification, the candidate will their prize money after tax deductions

The West Bengal Lottery Department conducts lotteries in offline paper method on a daily weekly, monthly and yearly basis. The tickets of these lotteries can be bought from any state authorised shop for just Rs 6.

