West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for March 30 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak might get some amazing news this Wednesday because the West Bengal lottery department is all set to announce the winners of the lucky draw at 4 pm on March 30. So do not waste a minute more and hurry to grab your lucky tickets, as you stand a chance of taking home exciting prize money by just spending Rs 6 on the tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, which you can purchase from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

All the participants who have already bought their tickets should stay tuned as they can get lucky and bag a whopping amount of Rs 50 Lakh, which is the prize you get for claiming the first position in the winning list of the lucky draw. If you claim the second position in Wednesday’s lucky draw then you will win Rs 9000, while the participant standing third on the winning list will earn Rs 500 from the Lottery Sambad department.

The West Bengal’s lottery department will award Rs 250 and Rs 120 to the participants who will clinch the fourth and the fifth position in the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw, respectively. The lottery department gives an amazing opportunity to the participants who couldn’t make it to the winning list, as they have also kept a consolation prize of Rs 1000 in Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

To check the winner’s list of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw of March 30, you just need to follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Firstly, you should open the official website of Lottery Sambad i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in, on any browser.

Step 2: After opening the official website, you will witness a red hyperlink on the screen that reads, ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak March 30, 2022, Result’, click on it.

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new webpage, which will reflect the list of winning ticket numbers for March 30.

Step 4: All the ticket holders must not forget to cross-check their ticket number with the winning list.

The winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw can claim their prize money within 30 days because after that your tickets will be considered invalid. This can be done by showing your ID proof, after which authorities will credit the winning amount in your account, post verification process, and tax deduction.

