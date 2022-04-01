West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay Results for April 1; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The time to check your luck has arrived. West Bengal is all ready to announce the names of the winners of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw Dear Bangabhumi Ajay at 4 pm today. Friday can prove lucky for some people as they get a chance to win the exciting prize money. Participants of the April 1 lucky draw Dear Bangabhumi Ajay can check the results at the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm today.

The weekly lucky draw attracts a lot of people towards the exciting money prizes. However, out of all, only few get a chance to win the prize amount. The state lottery department has kept the price of lottery tickets minimum to bring people from every class on board. The lottery ticket’s price is only Rs 6 which one can buy from any authorised lottery shops across the state.

Let’s look at the prize money for Friday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw:

First Prize - Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize - Rs 9,000

Third Prize – Rs 500

Consolation Prize - Rs 1,000

How to check the winning tickets of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw?

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Various links will appear on screen, tap on the link “Lottery Sambad Result 01-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay 4 pm result.”

Step 3: A new page will open with a list of winning lottery numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

Step 4: Check the number of your lottery in the list. If it appears on the list, this means you have won.

How to claim the prize?

Winners can claim their winning amount by visiting the office of West Bengal Lottery Department. One has to show their winning Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket and a valid identification proof to claim the amount. However, the winners must note that they have to claim the prize within 30 days of the results announcement, otherwise, it won’t be valid.

