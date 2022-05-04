West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Result for May 4 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Brace yourself to get rid of all midweek blues, as the West Bengal Lottery department is all set to deliver some good news to few of the participants of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak. You might get some exciting news, as at 4 PM this Wednesday, the state lottery department will roll out the winner’s list for May 4.

Opportunity is undeniably great for the locals to earn some easy money. Do not delay any further, and quickly rush to the nearest state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop, to purchase your lucky ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, so that you can participate in Wednesday’s lucky draw.

All you need to do is to spend Rs 6 and buy the ticket to try your luck to be a millionaire. Wednesday’s lucky draw brings you a truly great opportunity, as winning the first position in the winning list will make you earn Rs. 50 Lakh and grabbing the second will award you Rs. 9000. Rs. 500 will be given to the person coming third. And Rs. 250 and Rs 120 will be earned by the fourth and fifth winners on the list. The lottery department has also kept a consolation prize, winning which will award you Rs. 1000.

This is how you can check the results of Wednesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak of May 4:

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Department by simply clicking on www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Clicking on the official link will display a hyperlink that exhibits “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results of May 4”. Click on the red hyperlink.

Step 3: The red hyperlink will take you to a different page that will show the list of the winning tickets for Wednesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak.

Step 4: You must match your ticket numbers with the list.

The winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak of May 4 must claim the winning amount from the state’s Gazette Office but within 30 days of the declaration of the result. This is because after 30 days your tickets will be considered invalid and no money can be claimed. The authorities will credit the amount in the bank accounts of the winners, after the necessary tax deduction and verification process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.