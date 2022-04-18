West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for April 18 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The state lottery department of West Bengal will drive away your Monday blues by giving you a chance to win amazing prize money. On Monday, the state of West Bengal will announce the winners of Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta at 4 pm. With the weekly lucky draw, people can try their luck into winning a huge amount. People who are participating in the lucky draw can visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad - www.lotterysambadresult.in- to check the results of today’s lottery at 4 pm.

Lottery tickets for West Bengal Sambad are easily available at the state authorised lottery shops at a minimal cost of Rs. 6 only.

In case you are waiting for the results of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, follow these steps to check the lucky ticket numbers who have won today:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After the webpage with multiple lottery links appears on your screen, check for the link that reads “Lottery Sambad Result 18-04-2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm result.”

Advertisement

Step 3: Click on the above link and you’ll find the list of winning lottery numbers on your screens.

Step 4: Go through the list and try to find your lottery number.

Prize money of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

The state lottery department is offering a huge amount of Rs. 50 lakhs to the first prize winner of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw. Apart from this, the ones who stand second take home Rs. 9,000 whereas the third prize winners get Rs. 500. The lottery department also gives a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 to a few lucky participants.

Claim your prize within 30 days

The prize money can only be claimed within 30 days of the results announcement. To get the winning amount, a person needs to have a valid ID card and the winning ticket handy as it is submitted at the West Bengal Lottery Department office for claiming the amount.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.