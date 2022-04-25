West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for April 25 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: West Bengal’s state lottery department will make some individuals’ Monday fortunate by offering them the chance to win attractive cash rewards. The winners of the Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ will be announced by the state of West Bengal today at 4 pm. Participants in the lucky draw can check the results of today’s lottery on West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

West Bengal Sambad lottery tickets are easily available at state-authorised lottery outlets for a reasonable price of Rs 6.

If you don’t know how to find out the results of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, follow these steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: When a page with various lottery links appears on your screen, look for the one that says “Lottery Sambad Result 25-04-2022 Bangalakshmi Teesta’s 4 p.m. result.”

Step 3: Click on the aforementioned link, and the list of winning lottery numbers will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Look through the list for your lottery number.

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’s exciting prize money

The state lottery department is presenting the first prize winner of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw with a whopping Rs 50 lakh. Moreover, the winner of the second prize will receive Rs 9,000, while the third-place finishers receive Rs 500. A few lucky candidates also receive a consolation reward of Rs 1,000 from the lottery department.

Participants who win any of the prizes must present their Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta ticket to the West Bengal Lottery office. It is critical to ensure that your ticket is in good condition, as a damaged ticket may not be accepted. Lottery offices will also request identification proof as part of the mandatory verification process. Therefore, you must have legitimate identification documents with you, such as an Adhaar or a Pan Card.

