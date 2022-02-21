West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for February 21 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Monday is the day you retrieve your Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw tickets because the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department will be announcing the list of winners on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM today. Those who happen to have bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw tickets for February 21, should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be revealed later in the afternoon.

The top money prize for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw is set at Rs 50 lakh, followed by Rs 9,000 for the first runners-up. The third prize winner for Monday’s lucky draw will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department shall also award a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of its lucky draw winners.

Follow these steps if you wish to check Monday’s lucky draw-winning Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following this given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will appear with its homepage on your screens. Here you will have to click on the hyperlink that reads Monday, February 21, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink, viewers will be redirected to a new webpage where the list of Monday’s lucky draw-winning lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Step 4: Check the number mentioned on your Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta ticket number and see if it is mentioned on the list.

After tallying your lottery ticket number with the mentioned winning tickets on the list, winners of Monday’s lucky draw must report to the West Bengal lottery Sambad department office within 30 days. It should also be noted that the winning participants should carry their winning lottery ticket along with a valid photo identification proof.

