West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for January 3; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery 2022: It is finally the day to get your Lottery tickets out if you have invested in today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw event. The winners of Monday’s lucky draw will be announced by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm today. If you happen to have bought the lottery ticket for December 3, 2022, you should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be revealed later in the afternoon.

If your ticket number is announced as the first prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, you will be taking home Rs 50 lakh. For the 2nd prize winner, a sum of Rs 9,000 will be given. The second runner up of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will have a claim over Rs 1,000.

Follow these steps if you wish to check Monday’s winners of West Bengal Sambad lucky draw:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will feature links to its lucky draw results for the day. Click on the hyperlink that reads, “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result, January 3, 2022.”

Step 3: The webpage will now feature the list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winning tickets.

Those ticket-holders who find their ticket number mentioned in the winning list must note that they have to report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days from the day of the announcement of the result. It should also be noted that the winning participants should carry their lottery ticket along with a valid photo identification proof.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.