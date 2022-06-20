West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for June 20, Check Details Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The list of winners for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will be announced soon by the West Bengal Lotteries Department. If you think that today is your lucky day, then grab tickets before it’s too late as this lottery gives people an incredible opportunity to make quick money.

Buying a ticket of Rs 6 ticket can give you a chance to win Rs 50 lakhs if you secure the first rank on Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning list, followed by Rs 9,000 to the person securing the second position while Rs 500 to the person securing the third rank.

The tickets will be available at any state-authorised ticket-selling shops and the results will be declared on June 20 at 4 PM. There is also a prize of Rs 250 and 120 for people securing 4th and 5th position respectively whereas a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will be given to a lucky contestant.

Following are the steps to find out whether you’ve made it to Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning list or not:

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal Lotteries Sambad or click on https://lotterysambadresult.in/ to check today’s result.

Step 2: Find ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta June 20, 2022’, on the website and click on it.

Step 3: A link will appear which will take you to a new page where you’ll find Monday’s results for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta.

Step 4: Last but not the least, cross-check the list and see if your ticket number matches any of the numbers that have appeared in the list of lottery tickets.

If you get lucky today and you are name appears on the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning list, go to the West Bengal Gazette, and claim your prize. If you do not claim it within 30 days of the result announcement, your ticket will become void.

The winning amount will be reflected in your account once all the procedures, such as necessary tax deductions and the verification process, have been completed.

