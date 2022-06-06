West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for June 6 at 4 PM, Check Details Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will announce the list of winners for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta in some time, kicking off this week on a positive note. Participating in this lottery provides a fantastic possibility for people to make easy money.

The results will be released on June 6 at 4 PM. Grab your ticket, just for Rs 6, as soon as possible from a state-authorized lottery ticket shop as it might be your lucky day.

The winner of Dear Bangalakshni Teesta’s lucky draw will receive Rs. 50 lakhs, the second-place winner will get Rs. 9000, and the third-place winner will receive Rs. 500. The people who come in fourth and fifth place would receive Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 1000 is also available for a lucky contestant.

To check if you’ve made it to Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning list, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad on any browser or click on http://www.lotterysambadresult.in/ to check the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’s lottery.

Step 2: Spot ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta June 6, 2022, Result’ on the official website, tap on it.

Step 3: You’ll see a link that will take you to a new page with the results of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshni Teesta Lucky Draw.

Step 4: Last but not least, cross-check your ticket number with the numbers on the list of lottery tickets.

If your name appears on the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, you must claim your prize from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Make sure to claim the prize within 30 days, since your ticket will no longer be valid if the period is over.

Once the verification process and relevant tax deductions have been done, the winning amount will be credited to your account.

