West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for March 21 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The first day of this week might bring some exciting news for the ticket holders of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, as the West Bengal State Lottery department will announce the winners of the March 21 lucky draw at 4 pm on its official website i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in .

To be able to participate in the lucky draw of Monday, you should buy the tickets of the West Bengal lottery from any ticket-selling shop in the state. You must hurry up if you want to claim an exciting range of prize money. This is not all. If luck gets on your side and you grab the first position on the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, then you will bag a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh.

ALSO READ: LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-660 Winning Numbers for March 21; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

The person who comes on the second position on the winning list of Monday’s lucky draw will collect Rs 9000, while Rs 500 will be given to the third prize winner. People who will grab the fourth and the fifth position on the winning list will win Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. Not just this, but there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Check Winning Numbers for Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84

To check the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta March 21 lucky draw, you can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to go to the website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you have clicked on the official link, a red hyperlink will be displayed on the homepage, which will read ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta March 21, 2022 Result.’

Step 3: You will be taken to a new webpage after you click on the red hyperlink. The new web page will display the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning tickets.

Step 4: The final step is to match your ticket numbers with the winning list.

The winners can claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the results. The authorities will credit the winning amount in your account after the completion of the verification process and tax deduction if any.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.