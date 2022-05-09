West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for May 9, Here's How To Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: For those who are feeling Monday blues, the day can be lucky for you if you will buy Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery tickets. The prize winners of the Lottery Sambad will be officially confirmed today at 4 PM by the state of West Bengal. Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is a weekly lucky draw, people can enter for a chance to win a substantial sum. The results of today’s lottery may be seen on the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website. www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Following these steps, you can easily find out if you have won the lottery today:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: After visiting the homepage with several lottery links, look for the link that says “Lottery Sambad Result 09-05-2022." Bangalakshmi Teesta’s 4 PM result."

Step 3: Click on the aforementioned link, and the array of winning lottery numbers will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Look through the list for your lottery number; if it’s there, you’ve won.

The lottery is generally conducted on Monday afternoons and by 4 PM results are announced. The chance to become a winner simply comes with a Rs 6 lottery ticket of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw.

The first prize winner of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta fortunate draw will get a hefty Rs. 50 lakhs from the state lottery department. Furthermore, the second-place holder will take Rs. 9,000 home, while the third-place winner will get Rs. 500. The lottery department also gives a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 to a few lucky contestants.

If your lottery ticket resembles the winning number, you must go in person to the West Bengal Gazette office to receive your prize. The combination and the lottery will be valid for just 30 days from the day of the West Bengal state lottery result’s declaration.

The ticket and the number will be checked for authenticity. After completing the process, the winnings can be taken home. The lottery and processing office is situated in the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Following verification, the cash will be received once taxes have been deducted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.