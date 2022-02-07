West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for February 7 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The first Monday of the month, February can make you win a whopping sum of Rs50 lakh. How? The West Bengal Lottery Department is back to host the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery on February 7. If you wish to put your luck to the test, you can purchase the betting tickets from any lottery ticket selling shop, present across the state. Each ticket of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is being sold for Rs6. If you are a participant of the Monday lottery, the list of the winning tickets will be rolled out by the afternoon via the official website of the Sambad department: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery: Prize list

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs9,000

Third Prize: Rs500

Fourth Prize: Rs250

Fifth Prize: Rs120

Along with these monetary rewards, one lucky winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be awarded with a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Step-by-step guide to check February 7 lottery results:

Step 1: Click on this link — www.lotterysambadresult.in It will lead you to the official website of the lottery department.

Step 2: On the homepage of the Lottery Sambad website, look for a red hyperlink reading - “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery 07.02.2022, 4 pm result.” Click on it.

Step 3: The link will redirect you to the list of winners, for Monday’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the list of winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery.

Ticket holders, who spot their ticket numbers in the winning list of February 7 West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw, are directed to visit the Sambad department with their winning tickets and id proof. Participants should remember that they have only 30 days, from the announcement of the results, to make the claim. Once this time period is over, the winning lottery ticket will stand invalid, hence the ticket holders won’t be able to claim any prize money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.