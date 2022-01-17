West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for January 17 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: One of the first lottery schemes of the week conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta. Organised every Monday, this lucky draw is highly awaited by lottery ticket buyers who participate in a bid to win exciting monetary prizes. One of the 13 states in India to host legal lotteries, West Bengal follows the traditional - paper-based and offline method. Held daily, weekly and annually, the lotteries take place under the supervision of two independent judges. The venue remains fixed at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata.

If you wish to try your luck, purchase the lottery ticket at just Rs 6 from any state authorised booking counter and await the results. The winning numbers of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will be updated in a pdf format on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The online results are available on the portal from 4pm. Lottery ticket buyers can also look for results in local newspapers, published across the state.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: How to check result?

Step 1: Open the Sambad Lottery official website to check the results. Alternatively, you can type www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search box

Step 2: Locate a tab that flashes ‘Lottery Sambad Result 17.01.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4.00 pm result and click

Step 3: You will find a long list comprising the winning numbers flashing on your screen

Step 4: Match the published winning numbers to your lottery ticket

The West Bengal Gazette office is where all prize claims are done. The officials of the department ascertain the authenticity of all the winners by checking the winning lottery ticket along with valid identity proof. If you are one of the lucky winners, claim your prize not more than 30 days following the result day. You may receive the winning sum after the successful completion of the verification process and mandatory tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

