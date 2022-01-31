West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for January 31 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the winning numbers for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on October 1. Organised every Monday, the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Sambad Lottery will be rolled out at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. As is custom, the results will be updated on the lottery department’s official website lotterysambadresult. at 4 pm.

The outcome is also published in local leading newspapers. The lottery tickets can be purchased from any state-authorised shop for Rs 6 each. Those who have tried their luck by participating in the lottery can check the results online once it is released.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize structure

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Here’s How to check

Step 1: Access the official website of Sambad Lottery or just type www. lotterysambadresult. in and search

Step 2: Look for the link that flashes: ‘Lottery Sambad Result 31.01.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4:00 pm result on a new page and click

Step 3: A list including the winning numbers will appear in a standard pdf format on your screen

Step 4: Carefully match the numbers on your lottery ticket with the published numbers

In case you are a lucky winner, report to the West Bengal Gazette office and claim the winning amount. The winning ticket and numbers are valid for just 30 days following the result announcement. The winner is required to present the ticket (untampered) along with valid identification proof to the authorities at the department for verification purposes. The winning individual will be handed over the prize amount post-tax deduction only.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

