West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for March 28 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Grab your West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery tickets as results of the lucky draw will be declared on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today. Those who happen to have bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery tickets for March 28 should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be revealed later in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Check Kerala Win Win W-661 Lottery Results for March 28 Here

The Lottery Sambad weekly lucky draw tickets are sold for Rs 6 each and can be bought from the state-authorised shops across West Bengal. The top money prize for Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is at Rs 50 lakh, followed by Rs 9,000 for the first runner up. The third prize winner for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner of the weekly Lottery Sambad lucky draw will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad also runs the lucky draw for the consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of its winners.

Advertisement

Follow these steps to see how you can check Monday’s lottery winning list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department or follow the link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will appear with its homepage featuring links to several other lucky draw results. Click on the hyperlink that reads Monday, March 28, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink, viewers will be redirected to a new webpage where the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Tally your Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket number with the mentioned winning tickets on the list. If any of the participants find their Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta ticket number mentioned in the winning list for any of the prizes, they must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days. It should also be noted that the winning participants should carry their lottery ticket along with a valid photo identification proof.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.