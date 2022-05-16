West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for May 16 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: To make the new week enthralling for all the participants of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, the West Bengal Lottery Department has geared up to roll out the winner’s list of Monday’s lucky draw at 4 PM on May 16. On the very first day of this new week, the participants might stand a chance to make easy money, but only after they buy the tickets for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta for just Rs. 6. The great news is that you don’t need to go anywhere and can simply buy your lucky tickets from an authorised ticket selling shop in the state.

The ticket holders must rush as they have the opportunity to be a millionaire. Yes, that’s true because occupying the first position on the winning list will make you the winner of Rs 50 Lakh.

Rs 9,000 will be taken home by the one who grabs the second position. While the third winner will take home Rs. 500, Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 will be won by the fourth and fifth winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta. The exciting list of captivating prize money doesn’t end here, as authorities have also kept an enchanting consolation prize of Rs. 1000.

Well, to check whether or not you made it to the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, all you have to do is to follow these steps:

Step 1: To know the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, you need to open the official website of West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad on any browser of your choice, or simply click on www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Opening the official site will show you a red hyperlink, which you need to click. The hyperlink will read ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta May 16, 2022, Result’.

Step 3: Clicking on the link will take you to a new page that will display the winning list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw.

Step 4: After that, all you need to do is to match your tickets with the list.

If you made it to the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’s winning list then you can claim your prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days, as after that the winning ticket will not be considered valid and no price can be claimed. Your winning amount will be credited to your account after the verification process and necessary tax deduction if any.

